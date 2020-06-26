Sixty officers from the Rapid Response Unit (RRU) of Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) have begun a three-week training in counter-terrorism at Huhunya in the Eastern Region.

This crop of officers constitutes the second batch of trainees in the ongoing training which is aimed at enhancing their skills to prevent cross border crimes as well as serve as a backup force to support the military and the police in maintaining law and order in the country.

Briefing the Officers in Accra last Saturday to send them off for the training, the Head of Operations, Deputy Commissioner of Immigration (DCOI) Isaac Luortey, urged the Officers to be disciplined and exhibit good conduct.

He indicated that the training was to mould them for special assignments and internal security at the frontiers.

“Securing our borders against transnational organized crime and activities of terrorists are very crucial to the sustenance and security of the country”, he noted.

The DCOI added that they would be deployed to the borders after their training in order to provide the needed security for exceptional situations that require increased firepower and specialized tactics, as well as contribute to internal security by supporting the military and the police.

The Commander for RRU, Chief Superintendent of Immigration (CSI) Adam Osman told the Officers to take the training seriously, pay attention to details and not go against instructions given them.

“Whatever you do will be assessed, and therefore, take the training seriously,” he noted.