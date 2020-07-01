Absa Bank Ghana, the first bank to introduce ATM Cash Deposit and many other digital innovations in the financial sector, is enabling its customers to continue banking at the comfort of their homes and offices, through its array of secure digital services. Demonstrating the Absa Africanacity attitude of finding innovative ways to help its customers to get things done, the bank is connecting its customers to services that ensure they continue to enjoy convenient banking experience, even in this COVID-19 period.

Absa Bank Ghana, which was only a few weeks ago named the Best Retail Bank by the Global Banking and Finance Review, has digital solutions for both corporate and personal customers. These include the upgraded Mobile Banking App with facial and fingerprint ID features, Internet Banking Solution for SMEs and a secured Online Banking as well as Host-to-Host channel for corporate clients.

Other digital services are Deposit Accepting ATMs, Hello Money, In-branch paperless transactions, Credit & Debit Cards, Point of Sales Terminals, Cash Send money transfer and Cardless withdrawal via ATM and Mobile Money services.

Absa also has a platform that digitizes the cheques clearing process called Remote Cheque Deposit. Corporates organisations, sitting in the comfort of their offices, can send cheque images via the system and it gets processed into their account seamlessly. There is no need to send this cheque physically to the bank, especially in this COVID-19 period that we need to maintain social distancing.

With these digital platforms, customers can manage their accounts, send cash or deposit cash, pay utility bills, buy airtime, order cheque books, make mobile money transactions and much more at their convenience, without setting foot in a branch.

As a forwarding-looking and digitally led bank, Absa Ghana, recently deployed 50 new Intelligent Automated Teller Machines (iATMs) to enhance its ATM services and provide convenient banking services to its customers.

The installation of the 50 new iATMs was to replace the existing one with upgraded machines with the latest technology and enhanced service offerings. In total, 110 of the bank’s over 160 ATMs have been replaced since 2019. These new ATMS are equipped with modern technologies as NFC (Near Field Communication), which allows for contactless withdrawals.

All Absa ATMs currently provide a wide range of banking services including cash deposits which allow customers to deposit money into their account without stepping in the branch. Apart from this, customers can also make cardless withdrawals, money transfers and many other banking services at an Absa ATM.

To further support customers, ATM daily cash withdrawal limit for Personal Banking customers has been increased to GHS 5000 and that of Prestige and Premier Banking customers is now in excess of GHS 9,000.

All these, according to Absa Bank, is to support and encourage customers to easily and conveniently access banking services through the bank’s digital channels and reduce customers movements while they observe social distancing and minimise contact with others.

Mobile Banking App – Your bank on your phone

The Absa Mobile Banking app enables customers to enjoy the freedom that comes with banking at anytime and anywhere, for free. It provides secure convenience with fingerprint and facial recognition.

The Absa Mobile App provides a fast and easy and secure way to:

access your accounts, send money, and withdraw cash

buy airtime and pay your bills directly from your phone

transfer funds from your account to mobile money

transfer funds from your account to other bank’s account

keep a close eye on your balances and transaction history

order your cheque books

You can also look up foreign exchange rates

Locate a nearest ATM

Hello Money Mobile Banking *895*– Banking anywhere without internet access

It allows customers to bank on the go without having access to internet or data. It can therefore be accessed by customers either with smartphones or non-smartphones on the MTN, Vodafone and AirtelTigo networks. Just by dialling the short code *895# customers are ushered into world of true banking freedom, with access to all important banking services such as;

fundstransfer

account balances

mini statements

money transfer to and from mobile money wallet

bill payments

airtime top-up

cardless cash withdrawal (CashSend) at the ATM

Receive money from mobile wallets directly into your account

Deposit Accepting ATMs– Deposit anytime at your convenience

The Cash Deposit ATM gives customers convenience to deposit money at any time of the day and thereby eliminating the worry of rushing to the branch to deposit money.

Deposit cash at any time of day, all year round

Reduce risks associated with carrying or keeping large amounts of cash

Money credited directly into your account

Deposit cash into any other Absa accounts

Cardless service – use service with or without a debit card

Cardless Withdrawal– Send and receive at ATM without your debit card

It allows customers to make instant money transfers from any Absa ATM. Not only can cash be received without a debit card, but recipients don’t need to have a bank accounts to withdraw it.

Cardless Transanctions allows customers to;

Send and receive money from any Absa ATM in Ghana

You can also access Cardless from Hello Money

Money can be sent to anyone, including non-Absa accountholders and those who hold no bank accounts

Beneficiary can be notified through an SMS immediately when the cash is sent

Internet Banking for Businesses– Secure and convenient banking

The bank’s internet banking services are customised for all customer segments. The internet banking for business is a fully fledged online banking solution specifically tailored to the needs of SME and Corporate customers.

The enhanced security features including the One Time Password (OTP) and the dynamic keyboard makes it a robust and secured platform for online business transactions.

Available functionalities include;

Inter-Account Transfers and Payment across all banks

Bill Payments & Airtime Top-Up

Real-time Account Information & Statements

Self- Service and Administrator Right

Mobile money single and bulk mobile wallet Payments

User friendly interphase with intelligent online help

Credit & Debit Card – Shop more and pay less

The all new Absa Vertical Credit and Debit cards offer customers a rewarding experience every time they make payments. Apart from the security and ease of payment, customers can saveup to 40% discount on purchases made at numerous partner outlets of the bank ranging from hospitality, travel, entertainment, health & Beauty, automobile and grocery.

The Credit card gives customers the convenience, flexibility and peace of mindto buy now and pay later with up to 55 interest-free days.

The Platinum Credit card is packed with value-add features, rewards and privileges. Using the card to pay for your airline tickets can give you access to over 700 VIP lounges. Customers also get rewarded with points that can be redeemed as cashback each time the card is used to make a purchase.

The benefits of using the Credit card include;

Up to 55 days interest-free credit

Access to 60% cash of credit limit from any Visa ATM

Up to 50% discount offerings from our business partners and shops

Free SMS alerts on activities on your card

2% cashback reward for every GHS1 spent

Exclusive worldwide Visa benefits, including global customer assistance