President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has extended the duration of religious activities for churches and mosques in the country from one to two hours.

The new directive takes effect from Saturday, August 1, 2020.

According to the President, this decision was based on the high level of compliance with the safety protocols by the religious bodies.

In his 14th address to Ghanaians on the country’s fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, Nana Addo hinted that the number of persons allowed at the various places of worship will also be reviewed soon.

“I have sorely missed going to Church, as I am sure many others have. I am, therefore, very happy to announce that, in consultation with our Church leaders, from 1st August 2020, the restrictions on the number of congregants worshipping at a time in Church will be lifted, with the length of worship extended from one (1) to two hours per service.”