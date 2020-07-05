Ghanaians have been asked to disregard information that indicates that the President, Nana Akufo-Addo has been flown to London to receive treatment for coronavirus.

This is according to the Director of Communications at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin.

The Information Minister, in a statement yesterday [Saturday] disclosed that Akufo-Addo is on a 14-day self-isolation after getting exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

The statement said the President had tested negative for the virus but has still decided to self-isolate “out of the abundance of caution”.

Even though the statement indicated that the President will “be working from the Presidential

Villa at the Jubilee House, Accra”, a report by the Herald Newspaper published today [Sunday] said that he has been “flown out of the country” for treatment.

The newspaper also said that the President has tested positive, contrary to what the Information Minister said on Saturday.

But Eugene Arhin, in a Facebook post, insisted that “the President is in the country, and he is currently at the Presidential Villa in Jubilee House, observing the 14-day self-isolation precautionary measure, in compliance with COVID-19 protocols” hence the general public must “disregard the false story” in the newspaper.

