Mining giant, AngloGold Ashanti (AGA) Obuasi Mine has presented eight motorbikes to the Obuasi Municipal and East District Education Directorate to enhance the work of Circuit Supervisors.

The motorbikes are to help Circuit Supervisors travel to schools located in hard to reach communities in the discharge of their duties.

The gesture is part of the company’s Social Management Plan (SMP) aimed at improving the lives of inhabitants in its host communities.

In 2019, AngloGold Ashanti (AGA) Obuasi Mine launched a three-year Social Management Plan that focused on Education and other sectors including; Health, Agriculture and Infrastructural support.

The objective of the plan in the education sector was to ensure an increasing pass rate in the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) in Obuasi from 81 percent to 90 percent by 2021.

The company under the plan has already commenced Senior High School (SHS) Improvement Program and Infrastructural support for Basic Schools in the Obuasi Municipal and East District.

Other initiatives being rolled out under the plan include; Youth apprenticeship program, the establishment of the Obuasi campus of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), school infrastructure expansion, scholarship slots for brilliant but needy students from critical communities and capacity building for Circuit Supervisors to equip them with improved supervision techniques.

The donation of the motorbikes, according to Managing Director (MD) of AngloGold Ashanti Obuasi Mine, Eric Asubonteng, climaxes and complements the initiative to build the capacity of Circuit Supervisors.

Speaking during a short ceremony to hand over the motorbikes, Mr. Asubonteng noted that there was a good reason to focus so much on education in the company’s Social Management Plan since that was the best way to improve lives of inhabitants living in host communities.

He added that “the provision of these Motorbikes will not only enhance the work of the Circuit Supervisors but will also improve the quality of education in schools within the catchment areas”.

He indicated that the AGA has kept most of its promises when it comes to implementing projects and initiatives outlined in its Social Management Plan presented to stakeholders in May 2020.

Obuasi Municipal Director of the Ghana Education Service (GES), Regina Tenni Mumuni, commended the company for the gesture.

She said the provision of the Motorbikes will also help the Directorates enforce COVID-19 safety protocols announced by Government prior to the partial reopening of schools.

“I will say thank you to the AGA Obuasi Mine for the long-standing collaboration with the Obuasi East and Obuasi Municipal Education Directorates. In fact, this is not the first time. About two weeks ago, we received close to 1,000 furniture for our schools for both Directorates and we are very grateful. What is very heartwarming is that, when Manager said everything in the Social Management Plan will be adhered to the latter, we are very grateful,” she said

She also pledged that both Directorates will ensure good maintenance of the Motorbikes and ensure they are used for the intended purpose.