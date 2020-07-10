The Central Regional Command of the Ghana Police Service has arrested Joseph Kofi Damte, an independent parliamentary aspirant in the Assin South Constituency.

He was arrested for allegedly organising a political rally without notifying the police.

Mr. Damte, according to a statement from the police, failed to wear a face-covering and did not also observe the social distancing protocols at the said rally.

According to the Police, his actions were in breach of provisions of the Public Order, Criminal and other offences as well as Imposition of Restrictions Laws.

“The Central Regional Police Command on Thursday, July 9, 2020, arrested Mr Joseph Kofi Damte, an independent aspiring Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin South Constituency for organizing a political campaign rally without notifying police and failing to wear a face-covering as well as observe the social distancing during the said rally, contrary to provisions of the Public Order, Criminal and other offences as well as Imposition of Restrictions Laws.”

The Central Regional CID has taken over the case for an investigation into the matter.

Ntim Fordjour slams Damte for organizing rally amidst COVID-19 pandemic

On the same issue, the Member of Parliament (MP) for the constituency, John Ntim Fordjour slammed Mr. Damte for his action.

According to the MP, the aspirant’s rally was against the COVID-19 safety protocols which put the lives of the constituents at risk “all in the name of vain politics and selfish political ambition”.

In a statement, Mr. Ntim Fordjour expressed worry with the current health status of his constituents, especially those who attended the said rally.

Below is the press statement from the police

Follow @Khaptain4real

