The Receiver of the collapsed microfinance and savings and loans companies has announced the sale of Landed Properties and used Vehicles of the 347 Microfinance companies and 23 Savings & Loans and Finance House companies under receivership.

This announcement came in a press release noting that “a key component of the Receiver’s mandate is to secure all assets of the resolved companies and maximise their realisations for the benefit of creditors.”

The Document dated 9th July 2020, read: “Accordingly, the Receiver wishes to inform the general public that he is requesting for firm bids from potential buyers to acquire some Landed Properties and Motor Vehicles of the resolved companies for his evaluation.”

In tackling restrictions caused by the ongoing spread of the Coronavirus, the receiver directed all interested bidders to visit www.ghreceiverships.com to view pictures of the available for sale Landed Properties and Motor Vehicles.

The press release further stated that all interested bidders are to submit their bids in a signed and dated formal letter, scanned and attached in an email addressed to [email protected] , clearly indicating the item(s) of asset(s) they are interested in and the bid amount for each asset.

The press release also clarified the modalities of this exercise and urged interested bidders to do so before the 31st July deadline.

Find below the full statement

IN THE MATTER OF THE BANKS AND SPECIALISED DEPOSIT-TAKING INSTITUTIONS ACT, 2016 (ACT 930)

IN THE MATTER OF THE RECEIVERSHIPS OF THE 347 MICROFINANCE COMPANIES AND THE 23 SAVINGS & LOANS AND FINANCE HOUSE COMPANIES

NOTICE TO THE GENERAL PUBLIC

SALE OF LANDED PROPERTIES, CHATTELS AND USED VEHICLES OF THE 347 MICROFINANCE COMPANIES AND 23 SAVINGS & LOANS AND FINANCE HOUSE COMPANIES

(ALL IN RECEIVERSHIP)

As you may be aware, pursuant to Section 123 (1) of the Banks and Specialised Deposit-Taking Institutions Act, 2016 (Act 930), Bank of Ghana (“BoG”) on 31 May 2019 and 16 August 2019 revoked the operating licenses of 347 insolvent Microfinance Companies and 23 Savings and Loans and Finance House Companies respectively.

BoG in accordance with Section 123(2) of the Banks and Specialised Deposit-Taking Institutions Act, 2016 (Act 930) appointed Eric Nana Nipah, a Director of PricewaterhouseCoopers Ghana Limited (“PwC”), as the Receiver for the purposes of winding down the affairs of these institutions.

A key component of the Receiver’s mandate is to secure all assets of the resolved companies and maximise their realisations for the benefit of creditors.

Accordingly, the Receiver wishes to inform the general public that he is requesting for firm bids from potential buyers to acquire some Landed Properties and Motor Vehicles of the resolved companies for his evaluation.

Due to the current Corona Virus (Covid-19) Pandemic, all interested bidders are required to visit the Receiver’s website to view pictures of the available for sale Landed Properties and Motor Vehicles using the following link www.ghreceiverships.com.

Please note that the pictures are grouped according to the current location of the Landed Properties or Motor Vehicles, i.e. Kumasi, Takoradi and Accra.

All interested bidders should submit their bids in a signed and dated formal letter, scanned and attached in an email addressed to the following email address, clearly indicating the item(s) of asset(s) they are interested in and the bid amount for each asset: [email protected]

Please note that all bids which fall short of the above requirement will be rejected. All bids are to be submitted on or before Friday, 31 July 2020.

Conditions and Payment Modalities:

Highest bidder shall be the purchaser

Winners will be notified and will have 48 hours to make payment or lose the opportunity.

“As is where is”

For further information please contact the Receiver’s duly authorised representatives: Nicholas Anum on 0243390044 and Wilfred Tackie on 0249889540.

SGD

ERIC NANA NIPAH