Customers of Man Capital are calling on the Receiver of the defunct Microfinance companies, Savings and Loans and Finance Houses to fast-track the processes for the payment of their locked-up funds.

Man Capital is one of the 35 collapsed Microfinance and Savings and Loans Companies whose records have still not been retrieved by the Receiver.

The situation is making it difficult for the payment of locked-up cash of depositors.

In a statement, however, the Receiver said it is working with the Economic and Organized Crime Office (EOCO) to locate and retrieve the outstanding records to validate and settle depositors’ claims.

The statement issued by the Receiver explained that the 35 resolved companies have depositor claims worth approximately GHS 252 million.

But the customers who have since been demanding their monies insist that the Receiver has data more to work with than it is letting on.

“They should reach out to the Receiver about a branch in Dome that has the updated details of clients just like the one in Adabraka. So if the Adabraka branch has refused to give out the list, there is a key to the Dome branch. So they should make themselves available at the Dome branch and we will make ourselves available for the details of the clients from the server in the office.”

“We have written letters to the Receiver but he has not responded. So if today, if they say they don’t have the list or the updated version of the customers or any information about them, then there is something going on which is not too clear one of the customers,” Dr. Edem Sosu told Citi News.

Already the Receiver has announced that about 96% of those who were owed had already been paid.

According to him, the work done so far shows that the total value of valid claims is GHS 5.4 billion.

Mr. Nana Nipah added that about 98% of the claims will be paid in cash while the remaining two percent will be paid through a combination of cash and bonds.