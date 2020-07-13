The number of COVID-19 infections in Ghana has increased by 470.

This puts the country’s case count at 24, 988 per the latest update by the Ghana Health Service on Monday, July 13, 2020.

While persons who have clinically recovered have reached 21,067, those who have died from the disease have also increased to 139 following the confirmation of four new deaths as of the same date.

Meanwhile, the active cases in the country are 3,782.

25 persons are in severe condition whereas eight other critically ill individuals are on ventilators.

So far, 331, 366 tests have been conducted.

Out of this number, 121, 062 are from routine surveillance while the remaining 210, 304 were from contact tracing.

This leaves the country’s positivity rate at 7.54

Details of the new deaths were however not provided.

Cumulative Cases per Region

Greater Accra Region – 13,690

Ashanti Region – 5,259

Western Region – 2,140

Central Region – 1,110

Eastern Region – 948

Volta Region – 418

Upper East Region – 282

Northern Region – 267

Bono East Region – 205

Western North Region – 200

Oti Region – 128

Bono Region – 107

Ahafo Region – 98

Upper West Region – 70

Savannah Region – 57

North East Region – 9