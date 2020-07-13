The number of COVID-19 infections in Ghana has increased by 470.
This puts the country’s case count at 24, 988 per the latest update by the Ghana Health Service on Monday, July 13, 2020.
While persons who have clinically recovered have reached 21,067, those who have died from the disease have also increased to 139 following the confirmation of four new deaths as of the same date.
Meanwhile, the active cases in the country are 3,782.
25 persons are in severe condition whereas eight other critically ill individuals are on ventilators.
So far, 331, 366 tests have been conducted.
Out of this number, 121, 062 are from routine surveillance while the remaining 210, 304 were from contact tracing.
This leaves the country’s positivity rate at 7.54
Details of the new deaths were however not provided.
Cumulative Cases per Region
Greater Accra Region – 13,690
Ashanti Region – 5,259
Western Region – 2,140
Central Region – 1,110
Eastern Region – 948
Volta Region – 418
Upper East Region – 282
Northern Region – 267
Bono East Region – 205
Western North Region – 200
Oti Region – 128
Bono Region – 107
Ahafo Region – 98
Upper West Region – 70
Savannah Region – 57
North East Region – 9