A 35-year-old electrical mechanic who defiled a 13- year-old girl at Odorkor has been sentenced to 10 years imprisonment by an Accra Circuit Court.

Yaw Oduro charged with defilement pleaded guilty.

The court presided over by Mrs. Christina Cann convicted Oduro on his own plea and sentenced him accordingly.

Prosecuting, Chief Inspector Kofi Atimbire said the complainant is a clearing agent who lives with his 13-year old daughter at Odorkor in Accra. He said Oduro also reside in the same neighbourhood.

Chief Inspector Atimbire said during the second week in January 2020, Oduro lured the victim into his room under the pretext of the victim grinding pepper for him, but he ended up having sex with the victim and warned her not tell anyone about the act.

The prosecution said Oduro would always call the victim under the pretext of sending her whenever he feels for sex.

According to prosecution, the complainant was informed of the incident by neighbours and when the victim was questioned she confirmed the same to the complainant.

He said a report was made to the Police and the complainant was given a Police medical report form to send the victim to a hospital for examination and treatment.

The prosecution said when Oduro was arrested he admitted the offence in his cautioned statement.