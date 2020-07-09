The Ghana Integrated Aluminium Development Corporation (GIADEC) has donated some Personal Protective Equipment and other hygiene items to some bauxite mining communities in the Western North Region.

The donation, according to the corporation forms part of their commitment to complement the government’s effort in the fight against COVID-19.

The items donated to the mining communities including 11 schools are; Veronica Buckets, dust bins, buckets, plastic chairs, gallons of hand sanitizers, bundles of large size tissue papers, and gallons of liquid soaps.

The rest are liquid dispenser, cartons of life Bouy soap and GIADEC-branded face masks.

The beneficiary communities are Awaso, Asempaneye, Atronsu, Chirano, Kukunso, Subri, Akaasu and Adiembra all in the municipality among other 10 schools.

Chief Executive Officer of GIADEC Michael Ansah who led the delegation to present the items at Sefwi Awaso in the Bibiani Ahwiaso Bekwai municipality said at a mini durbar that, his outfit is satisfied with the collaboration between GIADEC and the Sefwi Ahwiaso traditional area so far.

He said, although GIADEC is yet to commence mining and refining of Bauxite in the municipality, it is appropriate for the organization to show solidarity to some communities in the area to ensure all the prescribed COVID-19 protocols are strictly adhered to.

Mr. Ansah added, “GIADEC can’t work in an environment contaminated with Coronavirus hence the need to support the communities to contain the virus from overwhelming the municipality”.

Briefing the community about what they stand to gain from GIADEC the CEO said, majority of the company’s workers who will be employed from the municipality include technical and non-technical staff.

“GIADEC is here to help Ghanaians and this municipality by creating an opportunity for the youth in the area of bauxite mining. All we need from you now is your effective cooperation for the smooth start of our mining activities to the collective of all of us…we will do our part to meet some of the basic needs of the communities in the area of education, health among other things.” he assured.

The Chief of Sefwi Awaso, Nana Kwame Amponsah who received the items commended GIADEC for the gesture and called on the organization and its board to rescind any plan to build a bauxite refinery outside the municipality assuring them that a land had already been released by the traditional Awaso traditional council for the purpose.