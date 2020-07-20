In this edition of Eyewitness News, Umaru Sanda Amadu and Hawa Iddrisu bring all the big news stories of the day.

In the bulletin;

NDC demands release of its Ledzokuku chairman and organizer. Ghana’s Deputy Minister for Health and MP for the area, Dr. Bernard Okoe Boye was interviewed on the matter. At Abeka Lapaz, there was a story of a police officer who was found dead in his home with gunshot wounds.

Awutu Senya: Four arrested after shooting, burning of motorbikes at the registration centre.

On the point blank segment, Danquah Institute’s Richard Ahiagbah was interviewed on his outfit’s meet the press event on Ghana’s Financial sector crisis.