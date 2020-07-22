The Member of Parliament for the Kumbungu constituency, Ras Mubarak wants the MP for Awutu Senya East, Mavis Hawa Koomson to face Parliament’s Privileges Committee following her confession of firing gunshots at a registration centre in her constituency on Monday.

According to him, her conduct is embarrassing and must not be ignored.

“This cannot be one of those things that should just be swept under the carpet. As a Member of Parliament, I am very embarrassed that a colleague at a polling station where constituents were registering will step out, brandish a gun, fire the gun and actually come back to say that indeed she was the one who fired the gunshots,” he said on Eyewitness News.

Mavis Hawa Koomson who is also the Minister for Special Development Initiatives admitted on Monday to firing the gunshots, claiming that it was in self-defence when confusion broke at the centre.

Her action has received widespread criticisms from the public with some people calling for her resignation and prosecution, although some members of her party have said such calls are unnecessary.

Ras Mubarak said firing shots at the location could have resulted in an injury or fatality hence the issue must be treated with all seriousness.

He said he will file an application for the Minister to explain her actions to Parliament if the privileges committee fail to invite her.

He indicated that such incident is becoming characteristic of the Akufo-Addo government with some of his appointees allegedly employing intimidating tactics to harass Ghanaians especially in areas they fear they may lose the elections to the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

“Somebody could have been hurt. I don’t think that what was happening at the polling stations at the time when there were police officers, EC officers and hundreds of witnesses, warranted the Minister exhibiting the kind of thuggish lifestyle she exhibited.”

“Clearly we are seeing a pattern in the way the ruling NPP is desperate at intimidating Ghanaians and harassing Ghanaians and ensuring that they scare away voters from registering in places that they think they are going to lose the elections.”

“I have served notice that if the privileges committee does not by its own invite her to come and answer, I will make an application and if the application is shot down, history will be the best judge,” he indicated.

Meanwhile, four persons arrested by police in connection with the confusing which included the burning of some motorbikes at the registration centre have been granted bail.