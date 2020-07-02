The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has expressed shock over the sudden demise of the former General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie – affectionately called Sir John.

Nana Akufo-Addo in an elaborate Facebook post to eulogize the former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Forestry Commission described the deceased as a ‘passionate devotee’ of the Danquah-Dombo-Busia political tradition and a loyalist of the NPP.

He continued to praise Sir John for his enormous contributions to the party and government saying that the one that brings grief.

“I received the news of the death of Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie, aka Sir John, with great shock and deep sadness. Indeed, the disbelief and grief expressed by many at the news of his death are testimony to how people, in and out of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), felt about him. Sir John, we will never forget you!!”, Nana Addo wrote.

Sir John passed on Wednesday, July 1, 2020.

A source at the Forestry Commission told Citi News that he died at the Intensive Care Unit of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital after testing positive for COVID-19.

Tributes have started pouring in for Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie.

Bawumia in a tweet hours after the news said he had spoken to Sir John a day earlier and was surprised to learn of his passing. He described him as a good man who will be missed.

The Director of Communications at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin posted on Facebook that: “R.I.P Sir John. Till we meet again!!”

The Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah also tweeted a painting of Sir John.

Sir John recently lost his sister, Comfort Amoateng and his mum, Obaapanin Kate Serwaa who are yet to be buried.

Here is Nana Addo’s full post:

“I received the news of the death of Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie, aka Sir John, with great shock and deep sadness. Indeed, the disbelief and grief expressed by many at the news of his death are testimony to how people, in and out of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), felt about him.

Passionate devotee of the Danquah-Dombo-Busia political tradition, outstanding stalwart of the NPP, strong defender of human rights as a lawyer, proud, faithful adherent of the Christian Adventist faith – these were the multi-facetted aspects of the career and character of ‘Sir John’, which earned him considerable renown both as erstwhile General Secretary of the NPP and CEO of the Forestry Commission. Energetic, ebullient, jovial, with an exceptional sense of humour, and possessing a limitless store of folktales and proverbs, he affected positively every person with whom he came into contact. He was truly unforgettable, and our party and government owe him an immense debt for his work and commitment.

My wife Rebecca and I extend our deepest condolences to his entire family. Sakora Wonoo has lost a valiant son. He will be widely missed.

May the Good Lord bless him, and give him a peaceful place of abode in His Bosom until the Last Day of the Resurrection when we shall all meet again.

Sir John, we will never forget you!!