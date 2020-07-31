The Ghana Police Service has arrested one of the suspects said to have tortured the late Akua Denteh, a 90-year-old woman at Kafaba to death.

Akua Denteh was lynched by some residents of Kafaba in the Savannah Region after accusing her of being a witch.

A statement from the Police said a two-man team was quickly dispatched to arrest suspect Latifah Bumaye after they received information about her hideout.

“The suspect is identified as the one who was torturing the deceased in the viral video which led to the death of the deceased.”

Latifah Bumaye was arrested at Kejewu Bator, a fishing community at Abrumase on Thursday, July 30, 2020, at 9:30 pm.

The police further added that she is being escorted through Yeji to the Salaga Divisional Command for investigations.

Five suspects charged with conspiracy to commit murder

Earlier, five suspects arrested by the Police in connection with the lynching of Akua Denteh, a 90-year-old woman at Kafaba have been formally charged with conspiracy to commit murder.

They are however currently on remand in police custody after making their first appearance in court on Thursday, July 30, 2020.

The Savannah Regional Police Commander, DCOP Enoch Adutwum Bediako in a Citi News interview said investigations are still ongoing.

“Yesterday [Wednesday], around 10 am, five of the leaders who invited the priestess to Kafaba reported themselves to the Regional Police Command at Damongo here. We arrested them and during interrogation, they all admitted having invited the priestess to the community…We took the five to court and they have been remanded in police custody to reappear on 20th August 2020…They have been charged with conspiracy to commit crime, to wit murder,” he said

