At least one student has tested positive for COVID-19 at the Wesley Senior High School at Konongo in the Ashanti Region.

Citi News has gathered that a team of health workers and contact tracers have been dispatched to the school following the confirmation of the case.

Reports indicate that the student was earlier rushed to the Konongo Government Hospital after showing symptoms of the virus but was diagnosed with malaria and asked to return home.

According to an uncle of the student, Osei Kwadwo, his nephew was left on his own to travel from Konongo to Kumasi only to find out that he is COVID-19 positive.

He is not happy about the development and says the student has since not been isolated and is living with his mother and other siblings at home.

He is also blaming health officials and school authorities for not handling the issue properly.

He says the student’s mother has since taken the COVID-19 test and awaiting her test results.

“The government has said that no parent should come to the school to visit their ward… We are told that you don’t have to get close to people with COVID-19 and so I am very concerned that they left the student to journey on his own alone from Konongo to Kumasi. He returned to his mother and siblings and is still living with them. We don’t have any place to quarantine him. His mother has also taken the test and her results are not out yet,” he said.

Meanwhile, sources at the school say health workers are on campus to assess the situation and take any necessary action.

COVID-19 cases recorded at Accra High SHS

At least six students of Accra High SHs are reported to have contracted COVID-19.

The infected students were isolated in the school’s sickbay on Monday, June 29, 2020, together with some other students who also showed symptoms of COVID-19.

Health officials from the Ayawaso North Health directorate on Saturday, July 4, moved the students who tested positive to the Ga East Municipal Hospital for treatment.

This development has led to the students demonstrating amidst fears that the virus is spreading amongst them.

The students, who gathered outside their classrooms, kept chanting: “We’ll go home.”

Some parents also on Monday, July 6, 2020, stormed the premises of the school demanding that their wards be allowed to go home.