The Office of former President, John Agyekum Kufuor has dispelled rumours that he has been infected with the novel coronavirus.

In an interview with citinewsroom.com, Special Aide to the ex-President, Dr. Kwabena Osei Adubofuor said reports suggesting that Kufuor and some members of his family are in isolation over COVID-19 fears are untrue and must be treated with the contempt they deserve.

He added that Kufuor’s wife, Theresa Kufuor and other close relations are all healthy contrary to the widespread false information on social media.

This comes on the back of a 14-day isolation embarked upon by the President, Nana Akufo-Addo who was exposed to someone infected by COVID-19.

Subsequent reports suggested that the president had been flown to London for treatment, a claim rejected by the Presidency.

Director of Communications at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin in a Facebook post, insisted that “the President is in the country, and he is currently at the Presidential Villa in Jubilee House, observing the 14-day self-isolation precautionary measure, in compliance with COVID-19 protocols” hence the general public must “disregard the false story”.