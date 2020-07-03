The Auditor-General, Daniel Domelevo, has written to President Akufo-Addo urging him to reconsider the directive to proceed on his accumulated leave.

According to him, the directive breaches the labour law and is unconstitutional.

“I consider it an honour to be of service to the State and urge that you reconsider the directive in order to protect the sanctity of the labour law, the constitution and the independence of the Auditor-General which is of utmost importance in so far as ensuring that the constitutional principles of probity, transparency and accountability are concerned,” he said in a letter he wrote to the President.