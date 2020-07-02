The Director-General of the Ghana Health Service, Dr. Patrick Kuma-Aboagye says there is no need making public names of government officials who have contracted the novel Coronavirus in the country.

Dr. Kuma-Aboagye made the remark today, Thursday, July 2, 2020, at a press briefing organised by the Ministry of Information to update Ghanaians on the country’s COVID-19 case management.

While answering questions at the event, Dr. Kuma-Aboagye said it was not ethically right to put out such names.

“As I mentioned, I cannot really ethically, tell you all these numbers and mention names and their status. It cannot be done. I’m sure there are media men who have also been exposed and we don’t have their numbers and names [in the public domain] but those who came out and did that voluntarily, that’s what we encourage. We are not going to be able to mention anybody’s name and there is no need,” he said.

This development comes on the back of reports that a number of government officials have tested positive of COVID-19.

Government officials vs COVID-19

Former General Secretary of the governing New Patriotic Party, Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie and Mayor of the Sekondi Takoradi Metropolitan Assembly, K.K. Sam are known government appointees to have died after contracting COVID-19 in Ghana.

Currently, the New Patriotic Party’s campaign manager for the 2020 general elections, Peter Mac Manu and Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry, Carlos Ahenkorah are receiving treatment at the Intensive Care Unit of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital after both tested positive for COVID-19.

Ghana’s Health Minister, Kwaku Agyeman Manu also tested positive for COVID-19.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), Dr. Lydia Dsane-Selby, also tested positive for the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Ghana’s COVID-19 case count

As of July 2, 2020, Ghana has recorded a total of 28,630 cases with 14,046 clinically recoveries and 117 deaths.

