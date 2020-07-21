Perez Chapel International has refuted claims that its founder, Bishop Charles Agyinasare applied for loans from the defunct First Trust Savings and Loans Company and GN Bank.

“I am to state on authority that Bishop Charles Agyinasare has never applied for nor secured any loan from the collapsed First Trust Savings & Loans Company and the GN Bank. The allegation is a complete fabrication and is therefore false,” a statement signed by the church’s Administrative Bishop, Apostle Raymond Acquah read.

This comes two days after Bishop Agyinasare blamed politicians for the collapse of some Ghanaian businesses.

According to the statement, the circulation of the “ridiculous and mischievous information” on social media forms part of efforts of some Ghanaians “to sustain the crippling culture of silence in our dear country” when an individual “dares to speak about the ills of society”.

Making specific clarifications, the Administrative Bishop said, “Bishop Charles Agyinasare never applied for nor ever received a loan from First Trust Savings & Loans, either before, during or after his Chairmanship of the Board of First Trust Savings & Loans. Bishop Charles Agyinasare or the church he presides over has never applied for nor ever received a loan from GN Bank”.

He then asked all and sundry to disregard these claims.

Find below the full statement:

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: FASLE ALLEGATIONS AGAINST BISHOP DR CHARLES

AGYINASARE

It has come to our attention that some ridiculous and mischievous information is circulating on social media and on some unsuspecting news portals.

It is a known fact that if one dares to speak about the ills of society, attack dogs are readily unleashed to sustain the crippling culture of silence in our dear country.

I am to state on authority that Bishop Charles Agyinasare has never applied for nor secured any loan from the collapsed FirsTrust Savings & Loans Company and the GN Bank. The allegation is a complete fabrication and is therefore false.

For the record, I am to clarify and confirm the following;

1. Bishop Charles Agyinasare was one time Board Chairman of FirsTrust Savings & Loans Company.

2. Bishop Charles Agyinasare NEVER applied for nor ever received a loan from FirsTrust Savings & Loans, either before, during or after his Chairmanship of the Board of FirsTrust Savings & Loans.

3. Bishop Charles Agyinasare or the church he presides over has NEVER applied for nor ever received a loan from GN Bank or FirsTrust Savings & Loans.

We are by this press release urging the media and the general public to disregard the lies and falsehood and ask that those persons circulating such lies and unfounded allegations put an end to it.

We ask the general public to disregard this failed attempt to malign Bishop Charles Agyinasare.

Thank you and God bless us all.

Apostle Raymond Acquah

(Administrative Bishop, Perez Chapel International)