The National Committee of the Progressive People’s Party (PPP) has scheduled July 18 to hold its national convention.

Due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 disease that has occasioned a ban on large gatherings, the ceremony will be held on a virtual platform from the party Head Office in Accra.

The Communications Director of the PPP, Paa Kow Ackon who revealed this to Citi News said the party will schedule another date for the election of a presidential candidate as well as parliamentary candidates.

“The convention will be done via Zoom. We have communicated to the our members that the regional and constituency executives should gather at one point and get the event on their laptops and phones so that other members can participate. It is not possible for all party members to converge at one point and exercise their franchise. At the close of nomination, many of the officers who file are definitely going to go unopposed because some decided to throw in the towel,” he said.

The PPP which was considered the third force in Ghana’s democratic space after an impressive electioneering campaign in 2012 and 2016 is hoping to feature prominently in the 2016 elections despite the challenges being faced by the party’s founder and 2016 flagbearer, Papa Kwesi Nduom.

The collapse of his financial institutions, Black Shield Capital (formerly Goldcoast Fund Management Limited and GN Savings and Loans, formerly GN Bank is believed to have severely impacted him and the party.

Bono Region NPP sworn-in

Last week, the PPP chairman in the Bono Regio, Lucious Sanfaa admonished new executives and members of the party to work hard to promote the party in the region.

Lucious Sanfaa while speaking at Sunyani during the swearing-in of the new regional executives of the party said the PPP should not be an election year political party but should be seen at all times in the region.

He said the party has good policies that would cater to the average Ghanaian and therefore admonished the party members to propagate the vision of the party wherever they find themselves.

Mr Safaa said so far the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has disappointed Ghanaians though it campaigned on juicy promises in the run-up to the 2016 elections.

“The NPP in the run-up to the 2016 elections came up with attractive promises, but has not been able to fulfil them. In the area of jobs for the unemployed, they brought on NABCO but under this policy, the SSNIT of the beneficiaries are not paid.”