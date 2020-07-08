The Christian Council of Ghana has asked the Electoral Commission to come up with a clear roadmap for the 2020 general elections, following the commencement of the voters’ registration exercise.

The Council made this appeal in a statement signed by its Chairman, Professor Joseph Obiri Yeboah Mante.

The Council believes the EC should also keep engaging with political parties and other stakeholders on the way forward for the elections.

It urged political parties to avoid violence and hate speech in their campaigns and desist from using inducement to gain votes for their parties, ahead of the general elections.

“We appeal to all politicians and their followers to exercise restraint and help calm tensions before, during and after the general elections. Maintaining diverse political views is healthy but this should not be a gateway for violence,” a portion of the statement said.

Minority’s call for EC’s briefing on preparations for polls

Ahead of the voter registration exercise, the Minority in Parliament similarly asked the EC to brief Parliament on its preparedness and readiness for the 2020 presidential and parliamentary elections in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu had said the EC must present their road map to MPs as the country battles with Covid-19.

“The Constitution requires that presidential and parliamentary elections be held this year even as we struggle with COVID. The independent Electoral Commission created under Article 45 of this constitution owes this country and Members of Parliament an explanation.

“They have to be summoned to give us their road map as to their preparedness. They need to appraise this House on their level of preparedness for the 2020 presidential and parliamentary election. If we cannot get them to brief the Committee, on the whole, they have to come to the Special Budget Committee,” Mr. Iddrisu said.

Follow @EfeAnsah

