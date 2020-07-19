Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has discredited the claim that the government’s COVID-19 response strategy has failed.

Oppong Nkrumah at a press conference said statistics have revealed the successes that have emerged from the government’s measures to contain the virus.

“This year is an election year, there is a lot of politics in the atmosphere so you will find some persons deliberately seeking to contort the analysis of the data, seeking to claim that the COVID-19 response is a failure but the devil is in the details. If you look at the detail of the numbers that are coming out, you can clearly tell the successes that are coming out.”

Don’t take solace in improving numbers

The Minister said although the country had recorded significant strides in the fight against COVID-19, it is imperative for Ghanaians to continually abide by the safety protocols to curtail the spread of the virus.

“What we need to reiterate is that people should not take solace in improving numbers to be reckless. We need to maintain our vigilance so that we can continue our proven track record.”

Measures to curtail COVID-19 spread

The government introduced some measures to stop the spread of the novel Coronavirus after the first two cases were detected in Ghana.

These measures – making the wearing of masks mandatory, restrictions on public gatherings, closure of borders, were aimed at limiting the spread of the virus.

In June, the government also outlined safety measures to guide institutions in tackling the spread of the virus at their premises after case management data had shown that most of the new COVID-19 cases at the time were from corporate organisations.

The enhanced protocols included the restriction of employees with mild coughs and cold from the workplace, rotation of employees, and a reduction in internal meetings.

