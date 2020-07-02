The Young Educators Foundation has warned of a man fraudulently representing The Spelling Bee-GH programme, which it is the sole organiser of.

In a statement, it notes one Majid Abdallah-Williams, “who lists his place of work as Accra Digital Centre and Main Events Companies, is passing off The Spelling Bee-GH programme as his company’s.”

The foundation said it has been in contact with parents who noted that Majid Abdallah-Williams “informs unsuspecting would-be parents that his spelling competition has been sending children from Ghana to the Scripps Spelling Bee in the USA.”

“He also goes on to deceive the said parents into thinking that his sponsors are the same, DSTV and Kenya Airways, the sponsors of The Spelling Bee GH.”

The Young Educators Foundation further said its lawyers were “taking all legal means to safeguard our brand and legal action against Mr. Majid Abdallah-Williams.”

