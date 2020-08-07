Absa Bank Ghana Limited has been awarded Partner Champion by Enactus Ghana for its role in supporting youth empowerment and development. The bank received the award at the maiden virtual edition of the Enactus National Competition.

According to the organisers, the award is in recognition of Absa Bank’s commitment to community and youth development as well as its significant support to Enactus Ghana’s youth entrepreneurial and social-innovation programmes.

“We are thankful to our corporate partner, Absa Bank Ghana, for believing in the ideology of Enactus. Your generous financial support and partnership has been vital to our mission, and the employee volunteer efforts has enabled us to engage with more people in need throughout our communities,” Enactus said in a citation statement.

Speaking at the Enactus 2020 National competition event, Nana Essilfuah Boison, the Marketing and Corporate Relations Director of Absa Bank Ghana indicated that the bank is thrilled to witness inspiring stories of young Ghanaians becoming more enterprising and innovative in delivering game-changing solutions to critical societal challenges.

“As key partners in economic development and job creation, we understand our critical role in helping shape the future of young people. We have done this over the years through several partnerships and initiatives,” said Nana Essilfuah Boison.

“Our motivation for doing this is directly linked to our commitment to be a Force for Good in society. As a brave and passionate brand, we remain committed to helping create jobs for young people to improve the socioeconomic fortunes of our country,” she added.

Enactus is a student organisation that brings together college students, academic professionals and industry leaders to focus on a shared mission of creating a more sustainable world through entrepreneurship. Team members contribute their time and talent to projects that improve the lives of people around their communities.

Once a year, the various teams across the country come together to showcase how their entrepreneurial efforts and innovative ideas are transforming lives and creating a better future for people in their communities and beyond.

This year’s Enactus National Competition had 10 teams presenting over 16 projects with nearly 22,000 virtual attendees.