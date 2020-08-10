The Africa Education Watch has cautioned against the politicization of examination results and education in general in the country.

According to the Executive Director of the organization, Kofi Asare, such interference could jeopardize the future of education in the country.

He said such a development contributes to the underlying causes of the growing indiscipline in Senior High Schools (SHS) across the country.

This year’s West Africa Senior Secondary Certificate Examination (WASSCE) has seen student agitations leading to a decision by the Ghana Education Service to dismiss and bar 14 of them.

“We don’t want to get to a point where we have a country where we dispute election result, we dispute data from statistical service and also go ahead and politicize the results of WAEC It will be very bad for the future of our educational system and children and so we are appealing to the two parties to stay off the politicization of examination results,” Kofi Asare said.

In an open letter to the Education Minister, Mr. Asare’s organization, Africa Watch commended President Nana Akufo-Addo for intervening in the punishment meted out to the 14 students, describing it as a warranted interference.

The president’s interference was to ensure that the 14 students who were sacked by the Ghana Education Service for their different roles in misconducts in various schools across the country are reconsidered.

“[The intervention] is commendable on the basis that a right that was being curtailed by the GES is being restored,” Kofi Asare noted.