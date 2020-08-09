Former President John Mahama says the actions of the Akufo-Addo government has put Ghana on a “slippery slope of chaos.”

He said the NDC will work to unite the country and ensure that things are brought back to normal.

Speaking in an interview with Woezor TV, the former President said some of the comments by leading members of the Akufo-Addo government and the deployment of the military to some border communities smack of deliberate attempts to divide the country.

“The way things are going, we see vigilantes, thugs and intimation and harassment, we are on a slippery slope towards chaos and we need to arrest that…We will bring things to normal.”

“Never before have I witnessed a situation where we have become so disunited…In all governments I have seen, every leadership makes an effort to bring us together. Unfortunately, I see signs of cracks in the unity and oneness of our nation and it looks like this current administration is deliberately fueling that. Utterances of some of the leading members of the ruling party have been most unfortunate,” John Mahama remarked.

The former president said the reported incidents of military intimidation and physically challenging people’s nationality and preventing them from registering for the Electoral Commission’s voters’ ID card points to the deliberate actions of the government to declare some persons as non-Ghanaians.

“The fact that even in the registration exercise, deliberate attempts have been made to question people’s citizenship and identity [show this]. The EC provided a channel for doing that, but people sidestepped that and physically prevented people from registering… A leader’s primary duty must be to be inclusive and try and bring people together…It is more exclusive. You heard some of them say the real owners are in charge now. All of us are owners,” John Mahama added.

John Mahama said he is a unifier and will work to unite Ghanaians if elected president in the 2020 polls since “I am a person who likes to bring people together.”