The flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, says he is committed to building a just and equal society where all Ghanaians, regardless of their ethnicity or political affiliation, can benefit from opportunities in the country.

He says the next NDC administration will bring back the peace and unity of Ghana by making all Ghanaians feel that they belong to the country, especially as no group of persons owns Ghana more than others.

Mr. Mahama made the comments when he spoke to journalists after registering for his voter ID card in Bole in the Savanna Region on Wednesday.

He indicated that President Nana Akufo-Addo is doing everything, including jeopardizing the peace in the country, just to hang on to power.

Former President Mahama described President Akufo-Addo as dictatorial and intolerant of dissenting views, adding that the closure of radio stations, harassment of journalists and the alienation of some ethnic groups, including questioning their Ghanaian citizenship, does not bode well for Ghana’s democracy and the peace and stability of the country.

He said the deployment of soldiers by the government to prevent eligible Ghanaians from registering in the on-going registration of voters is a sign of desperation, and indicative of a government who do not care about handing over a peaceful and united country.

The NDC leader says the only way to stop the government from further dividing Ghanaians and toying with the peace, stability and unity of the country is for all eligible voters to be resolute and register for their voter ID cards, despite the machinations by the government to disenfranchise them.