The All People’s Party (APC) has acclaimed Hassan Ayariga as its flagbearer for the 2020 elections.

He was acclaimed at the party’s National Delegates Congress held in Accra on Monday, August 24, 2020.

Mr. Ayariga founded the APC ahead of the 2016 election and has been the party’s only flagbearer contestant.

He left the People’s National Congress, which he represented at the polls in 2012, to form the APC.

This year, he was the only contestant who picked up nomination forms in the APC.

Mr. Ayariga received the endorsement of executives of the party who say he has the foresight to lead Ghana’s development.

Speaking to Citi News, the General Secretary for the APC, Mordecai Thiombiano said Ghanaians need the APC to push for all-inclusive governance for development.

“If you want to be void of corruption, then you need to let everybody be involved in the nation-building process. You shouldn’t limit it just to your political party.”

“We need to think about Ghana first before political parties. When we think about Ghana first, regardless of your political party or your religious affiliation or your ethnic affiliation, the all-inclusive governance concept will bring everybody together.”

“Then we look at the action and rule the nation out of national interest and not a parochial interest,” Mr. Thiombiano added.

The party is yet to unveil its manifesto but its flagbearer has indicated that a free tertiary education policy will be part of its plans.

Speaking to Citi News earlier on, he said the country needed to build on the gains of the free Secondary Education policy started by the Akufo-Addo administration.

“The next government, whether APC or whichever government should continue with free tertiary education,” he said.