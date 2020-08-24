The National Democratic Congress (NDC) will launch its manifesto on Monday, 31st August 2020.

The Communication Officer for the NDC, Sammy Gyamfi disclosed this at a press conference today, Monday 24th August 2020.

He said the manifesto was presented to the party’s manifesto committee weeks ago.

“The flagbearer of the NDC has indicated that our manifesto will be launched this month. I am a member of the manifesto launch committee and it was decided that our manifesto will be launched on the 31st of August. And to those of you who are wondering whether it will be in Accra or another region, it will be in Accra.”

The party is expected to issue a statement spelling out other details of the launch in the course of the week.

This announcement follows the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) manifesto launch, which took place over the weekend.

There have been suggestions that the NDC deliberately delayed launching its manifesto in order to copy ideas from the NPP manifesto.

The NPP’s General Secretary of the NPP, John Boadu made this allegation at the party’s manifesto launch.