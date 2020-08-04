Dr. Tunde Bakare, the General Overseer of the Citadel Global Community Church and former running mate to the current President of Nigeria, Muhammad Buhari, has been selected to Chair the inaugural Advisory Board of the Africa office of The Royal Commonwealth Society, the oldest major Commonwealth organization which has Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II as its Head and Patron.

In a statement signed by its Regional Co-ordinator for Africa, John Apea, the society said: “Over the past few decades, we have been witnesses to your (Bakare) good deeds, which have consumed much of the ink flowing through writings in Africa and beyond; your unwavering crusade against corruption, your sincere love for Africa and your work as a respected pastor, statesman and philanthropist is unquestionable”.

“To this end, we would be very delighted to have a man of your wisdom, experience, calibre and integrity to usher us into an interesting but dynamic era of race and international relations, development and co-operation. We are certain that together, the Africa office will be able to better the lives of all Africans by delivering on the Commonwealth thematic areas of prosperity, sustainability, fairness and security.”

In response to the Africa office of The Royal Commonwealth Society, Dr. Bakare spoke of his unwavering desire to work with the Commonwealth to better the life of its citizenry, 60 % of whom are under the age of 30. He added, “there is a practical and ethical imperative that we place all hands on deck in order to help the plight of the common man”.

About the Commonwealth

The Commonwealth is a voluntary association of 54 independent and equal countries. It is home to 2.4 billion people, and includes both advanced economies and developing countries. 32 of its members are small states, including many island nations. The Commonwealth’s member governments have agreed to shared goals like development, democracy and peace. Its values and principles are expressed in the Commonwealth Charter.