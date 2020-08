Camidoh’s debut EP ‘CP’ (Contingency Plan) debuts at nine on different major Afro-beats charts in the UK.

The track which gives his fans the usual blend of alternative, Afropop and jazzy elements peaked 9th on this week’s top 10 Afrolit Playlist and Official Afrobeats Chart (Afronation Show) Official Afrobeats Chart (Afrosurge Radio).

It also featured on Official Afrobeats Top 10 Chart (Legacy Radio), SDS Official Afrobeats Top 10 (Tribe Urban Radio), Top 10 Afrobeats Songs This Week (Beats Fuzion UK) and Official Afrobeats Top 10 (Afrobeats Plug Show).

By virtue of the charts dominated by Nigerian creatives, he becomes the most (and only) listened to Ghanaian musician in Europe and the UK.

He joins a legion of talents including Tiwa Savage, Yemi Alade, Burna Boy, Rema, Fireboy DML, Patoranking, Naira Marley, Zlatan and Mayorkun.

In the song, Camidoh describes his girlfriend – ‘Maria’ as being a blessing and source of joy for him. The song has sweet melodies and harmonies in all dimensions, making it a classic.

He sets the tone with the emotion loaded tunes on his 6 track EP, as he sticks to his theme of dynamism and versatility throughout ‘The Contingency Plan’ EP.

Watch ‘Maria’ by Camidoh below: