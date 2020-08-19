The Minority in Parliament is calling on the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) to cancel leaked West African Senior Secondary Certificate Examinations (WASSCE) papers.

The Minority made the call in a press statement signed by the Deputy Ranking Member, Committee on Education of Parliament, Dr. Clement Apaak.

‘WAEC, as a matter of urgency, must cancel the leaked and suspected leaked papers as it has done in the past. It is worrying that a body that swiftly acted to cancel papers in the past on suspicion of leakage, is reluctant in acting in a similar manner when overwhelming evidence of the leaked papers abound,” the Minority noted in the statement.

The Minority further said the fairness and integrity required of the Council are lost in the ongoing WASSCE examinations.

“As a key function, WAEC is expected to ensure fairness in, and integrity of, the examinations it conducts. This does not appear to be the case in the ongoing WASSCE examinations.”

“Both the leakages and publications of details of examiners defeats the purpose of a fair assessment system that WAEC is supposed to ensure. It undermines the integrity of the examinations, the integrity of WAEC, and dents the image of Ghana before the International community.”

The Minority further called for an investigation into the sources of the leaked papers and the hold to account the perpetrators of these crimes.

“WAEC must also investigate the sources of the leakage of papers and the contact details of examiners, and hold to account the perpetrators of these crimes. WAEC must also ensure the safety of the remaining papers to avert the embarrassing situations we have witnessed the past few days.”

NAGRAT calls for independent investigation into WASSCE leaks

On the same issue, the National Association of Graduate Teachers has also called for an independent investigation into the leaks.

According to NAGRAT, all persons found culpable should be made to face the law.

The National President of NAGRAT, Angel Carbonu, who spoke on the Citi Breakfast Show on Wednesday, August 19, 2020, said this will bring an end to leaks during examinations.

“We think that an investigation should be instituted. An open investigation should be instituted and persons found culpable be dealt with. I think there should be an independent investigation body set up by the government.”

“This investigation should go beyond the West African Examination Council because the Council has its integrity to protect. The Ghana Education Service will have its integrity to protect so they cannot set up any committee,” he added.

Background

The Executive Director of the Africa Education Watch, Kofi Asare had earlier alleged that some questions in the ongoing West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) have leaked.

According to him, a special page for sharing these leaked questions was created on social media for interested students.

“We have realised that prior to the Integrated Science paper, there were some leakages. It happened that whatever leaked appeared [in the exam] and students were elated. If you go to Facebook and you type Mr. Right, you will see a page called WAEC exams leaked room run by Mr. Right. He has about 6,400 followers and the business is usually done on WhatsApp. I am only mentioning Mr. Right because the brand was embossed on some of the questions we saw,” Mr. Asare said.

Mr. Asare alleged a sheet containing the telephone numbers and email addresses of the examiners was also being shared alongside the leaked papers.

“What broke the camel’s back was when I saw a sheet containing the telephone numbers and email addresses of the examiners.”

Below is the full press statement from Minority

Press Statement – 19th August 2020

CANCEL LEAKED WASSCE PAPERS AND HOLD THOSE RESPONSIBLE ACCOUNTABLE – MINORITY TO WAEC

We the Minority in Ghana’s Parliament call on the West African Examinations Council (WAEC), to act swiftly in canceling leaked West African Senior Secondary Certificate Examinations (WASSCE) papers.

As a key function, WAEC is expected to ensure fairness in, and integrity of, the examinations it conducts.This does not appear to be the case in the ongoing WASSCE examinations.

On Friday 7th August 2020, the Integrated Science Paper scheduled for Monday 10th August 2020 was leaked and was circulated widely on social media. Some well-meaning Ghanaians complained about this, resulting in the questions being changed, which many believe, brought about the chaos and misconduct witnessed in our schools, with students running amok, insulting and cursing President Akufo-Addo.

On the evening of Sunday 16th August, the Core Mathematics paper scheduled for Monday 17th August was seen circulating on social media with worked out answers. Some thought they were fake but were later proven to be true as the questions circulated were contained in the very paper written on Monday.

As though the leakage of the core Mathematics paper was not worrisome enough, evidence exist pointing to a leaked Chemistry paper along similar lines. Even as we speak, there are indications the Economics paper, being written today was leaked.

In addition to this patterned leaks, we are witnesses to, another strange and very unfortunate development is that the names, email addresses, location and contact numbers of examiners are in circulation on social media and the public space. Very usual! This development, erodes the concealment of the identity of examiners, which are to insulate them from public influence by some in our society who would wait at nothing to see wards pass examinations at all costs.

Both the leakages and publications of details of examiners defeats the purpose of a fair assessment system that WAEC is supposed to ensure. It undermines the integrity of the examinations, the integrity of WAEC, and dents the image of Ghana before the International community.

WAEC, as a matter of urgency, must cancel the leaked and suspected leaked papers as it has done in the past. It is worrying that a body that swiftly acted to cancel papers in the past on suspicion of leakage, is reluctant in acting in a similar manner when overwhelming evidence of the leaked papers abound.

WAEC must also investigate the sources of the leakage of papers and the contact details of examiners, and hold to account the perpetrators of these crims. WAEC must also ensure the safety of the remaining papers to avert the embarrassing situations we have witnessed the past few days.

Dr. Clement Apaak, M.P. for Builsa South and

Deputy Ranking Member, Committee on Education

