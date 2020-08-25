Ashesi University, a private university located in Berekuso in the Eastern Region on Monday, August 24, 2020, benefited from the second phase of the ongoing national disinfection exercise in tertiary institutions across the country.

The exercise, which started at 9:00 am was carried out by Zoomlion Ghana Limited, in partnership with the Ministry of Education (MoE) and the Ghana Education Service (GES).

It was in line with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s directive to the MoE and GES to ensure that tertiary institutions are disinfected before reopening on Monday, August 24th, 2020.

For the smooth execution of the exercise, Zoomlion deployed about 15 spraying guns and one atomiser.

While the spraying guns were used in various enclosed facilities, the atomiser disinfected open spaces of the university.

Other facilities of Ashesi University that were disinfected included lecture halls, hostels, faculties, computer laboratories, and libraries.

Zoomlion began phase two of the disinfection exercise in tertiary institutions across the country on Friday, August 21, 2020.

The first day saw Zoomlion disinfecting a number of tertiary institutions including technical, public and private universities and health facilities in about six regions.

These regions were Greater Accra, Volta, Western, Central, Volta, Oti and Ashanti.

The second day covered regions including, Northern, Upper East and Ahafo Regions.