Ghana’s COVID-19 case count has increased to 41,003, following the detection of four hundred and seventy (470) new cases.

Nine new deaths have also been recorded, pushing the death toll to 215.

This was confirmed by the Ghana Health Service on its website on Sunday, 9th August, 2020.

38,330 persons have so recovered from the virus while active cases stand at 2,458.

Six persons are currently in critical condition.