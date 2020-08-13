Some residents within Bediako in the Kpone Katamanso Municipality have threatened to frustrate the efforts of contractors constructing the Tema to Mpakadan railway line if access routes are not created for them.

According to the residents, the ongoing project has cut off the community from the Akosombo road, making it difficult for them to commute in and out of the area.

The Secretary of Landlords Association in Bediako, Moses Batsa, in a Citi News interview, narrated the ordeal they are going through now as a result of the construction works.

“We have seen that there are only two access roads which lead into the community and it has been closed by the AFCON company because they are constructing the railway. But the matter is that from the beginning they told us that it is going to be level ground, with both cars and trains passing through. But last week we woke up and saw that in the night they had dug and because of that they are going to block the road, and that we couldn’t use it.”

Some of the frustrated residents also spoke to Citi News.

The first resident said, “Every person that is under this construction should take care and make this road accessible for us. We are not going to allow anyone to block this road and we will not permit them to work on this project. They have to address us if anything. If not, from today onwards, no one is going to work here.”

Another resident also said, “This thing has disappointed the whole community so we want to tell them ‘no vote from us’. They have blocked the roads, hospital and everything is zero. So they should come and help us.”

Another resident also said, “This is the only road that leads us everywhere and this is the only road for us and we want it back. Even though it is [not] an asphalted road but we want it like that.”