Angry residents of Gomoa Budumburam have taken to the streets to demonstrate over the bad nature of the Aprah road, which connects the area to other adjoining communities.

The residents say the dusty and bumpy nature of the road is affecting their business and their livelihoods.

According to some of the demonstrators who spoke to Citi News, the Aprah road is mostly used by tipper trucks and huge industrial vehicles, causing it to deteriorate.

They argued that the Gomoa East Municipal Assembly has not done enough to fix the road.

“The Aprah road is bad and authorities have turned a blind eye to it. This stretch is mostly used by tipper trucks and huge industrial vehicles causing it to deteriorate on a daily basis,” an angry demonstrator told Citi News.

“We have endured the dust on this stretch for a long time and it is affecting our businesses and our homes,” Enoch Amissah, another angry demonstrator said.

The leader of the angry demonstrators, Henry Kwesi Awotwe Pratt, speaking to Citi News, called on authorities to fix the road.

“This morning we also demonstrating because the authorities have taken us for granted for a long time and it’s about time we act fast before our businesses and homes get destroyed,” he said.

The demonstration comes despite assurances from the Central Regional Minister that the government will do well to fix the access roads within the constituency to ensure the free flow of traffic on the main Budumburam stretch.

“People have seen us come in our numbers and there has not been a result but we have given ourselves timelines to fix the main highway and then the bypasses. But, beyond that, we have the Assembly and the Police who have also agreed to manage the traffic for us but we hope that in the long term the road will be dualized to ease traffic,” the Regional Minister, Kwamina Duncan said.