Thirty-year-old Kwabena Sekyere, a resident of Gomoa Budumburam has been stabbed to death’

The dastardly act was allegedly perpetrated by a Cameroonian national after an argument ensued between the two.

The suspect, who is currently on the run, allegedly inflicted cutlass wounds on another person nearby.

Citi News sources said the suspect accused the deceased of volunteering information leading to the arrest of some criminals in the Budumburam township, thus triggering an altercation between the two.

An eyewitness told Citi News that during the heated argument: “I thought they were just joking but it became very serious. He took a knife and stabbed the boy. The boy was running away, but he was still running behind the boy stabbing him. The boy fell down and he was still stabbing him.”

After about an hour, they rushed the victim to the hospital “and we heard the boy had passed away,” the eyewitness added.

The body of the deceased has been deposited at the St. Gregory Catholic hospital in Budumburam while police are yet to comment on the incident.

Ghanaians in Gomoa Budumburam were left in shock after the stabbing.

They called on the police to act swiftly to find and arrest the suspect said to be on the run.

They also complained bitterly about the insecurity in the area.