The Rapid Response Unit (RRU) of the Forestry Commission has apprehended Nana Kwame Sobre II, the Chief of Manse, along with nine other suspects for their involvement in illegal mining.

This operation took place on November 29 to eliminate illegal mining activities reportedly led by certain influential political figures and traditional leaders in the Manse area of the Anhwiaso East Forest Reserve, near Diaso in the Bibiani Forest District of the Western North Region.

During the operation, the team also dismantled two excavators and two heavy-duty generator plants situated at the site.

Additionally, nine individuals were arrested and identified as Osman Shaibu, Nana Kwasi, Desmond Nkrumah, Abraham Donko, Frank Mensa, Richard Kurofi, Patrick Ayambila, Abdul Salam, and Rasad Nuoeeikaa.

While under interrogation, the nine suspects claimed that Chief Nana Kwame Sobre II introduced them to the illegal mining business.

The arrested individuals have currently been held at the Dunkwa Police Station and will subsequently be transferred to the relevant Police jurisdiction in the Western North Region for court processing.

Addressing the media, Mr. Samuel Darko Akonnor, the Coordinator of the Rapid Response Unit, issued a stern warning to all parties involved in such activities to desist. He emphasized that the Forestry Commission remains steadfast in its commitment to safeguarding the nation’s forest and wildlife resources, as well as its water bodies.