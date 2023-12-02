New Patriotic Party delegates have flocked to various polling centres to cast their votes in the party’s ongoing parliamentary primaries in its orphan constituencies.

The party is organizing the primaries in some 111 constituencies nationwide.

Voting commenced at 7 am at the various polling centres.

Earlier this week, the party released guidelines for the upcoming parliamentary primaries in constituencies without current NPP Members of Parliament.

The party has emphasized that the Electoral Commission (EC) will oversee these primaries, ensuring fairness, and transparency, and upholding the party’s dedication to democratic principles.

The party said its Constituency Parliamentary Elections Committee shall comprise the following members:

1. Chairperson of the Constituency Council of Elders as Chair;

2. Constituency Chairperson;

3. Constituency Secretary, who shall be the Secretary to the Committee;

4. An elderly woman in the constituency appointed by the Constituency Executive Committee

5. Constituency Research and Elections Officer

“In cases where the Constituency Chairperson is a contestant, the First Vice Chairman will assume the role on the committee. Similarly, if the secretary is a contestant, the Assistant Secretary will undertake the responsibilities.”

Additionally, the selection of parliamentary candidates in constituencies with incumbent MPs is expected to occur in January 2024.

The Director of Elections and Research for the New Patriotic Party, Evans Nimako, unequivocally affirmed that the party’s leadership will not shield any parliamentary aspirants in the upcoming parliamentary primaries.

He assured a fair and level playing field for all prospective parliamentary aspirants, emphasizing that the internal elections will be conducted without the imposition of candidates.