The European Union, La-Nkwantanang Madina Municipal Assembly, CERATH Development Organization, and Tree Crops Center announced the successful completion and inauguration of a transformative coconut-waste hub in Danfa, near Accra.

This environmentally-driven initiative aims to address the challenges of coconut waste management while creating sustainable socio-economic opportunities for local communities.

This ground-breaking initiative will also contribute to sustainable livelihoods for local communities by fostering job creation, especially in the waste management and recycling sectors.

Training programs will be implemented to equip individuals with the necessary skills to operate and manage the hub, empowering them with employment opportunities and fostering entrepreneurship.

The construction of the facility forms part of the European Union-funded Coconut Waste Project (COWAP), which aims to create and sustain a green and circular economy in the coconut value chain by working with coconut vendors, youth job seekers, and communities within the La-Nkwantanang Madina Municipality.

COWAP is a four-year project implemented by a consortium consisting of CERATH Development Organization, Tree Crops Center, and the La Nkwantanang-Madina Municipal Assembly (LaNMMA).

The factory has a 30-tonne daily processing capacity to support the recycling and reuse of large volumes of coconut waste generated within the Municipality and turn it into value-added products such as cocopeat, coir fiber, and coconut shells.

Head of Cooperation at the European Union in Ghana, Massimo Mina, explained that, “The European Union is dedicated to working together with local partners like LaNMMA and development organizations like CERATH Development Organization and Tree Crops Center to create jobs for youth.

“But our aim is not just on job creation; the EU’s focus is on sustainable and green job creation as we support the efforts of Ghana towards a circular economy.”

The construction of this facility is part of several projects we have across Ghana that highlight the EU’s priority on sustainability and job creation.”

The Country Director for CERATH Development Organization, Lucille Abruquah, emphasized that “the inauguration of the Coco-Waste Hub is not merely a ceremony; it is a declaration of our commitment to effective waste management practices, circular economy principles, and the pursuit of an eco-friendly environment in Ghana. Today, we open our doors to a future where waste becomes a resource, where economic opportunities thrive, and where our actions contribute to the well-being of our community and the planet at large.

The Municipal Chief Executive of the La Nkwantanang Madina Municipality, Mad. Jennifer Dede Afagbedzi highlighted that “significant quantities of coconut waste within the municipality have drastically reduced since the implementation of the aggregation system. This innovative facility not only effectively manages waste but also serves as a catalyst for employment opportunities, particularly for skilled and unskilled unemployed youth in the municipality.

The enthusiastic participation and interest from the youth underscore the relevance of this intervention. This initiative stands as a commendable and impactful solution addressing both waste management and youth unemployment.”