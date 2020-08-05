A former Communications Minister, Dr. Edward Omane Boamah has rejected claims of being part of a cohort groomed to attack founder of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Jerry John Rawlings.

Dr. Omane Boamah in a statement insisted that his defence of then-President John Atta Mills was borne out of respect for the personality of Prof. Mills and not any grand agenda as portrayed in a book authored by a stalwart of the NDC, Prof. Kwamena Ahwoi.

The book titled “Working with Rawlings”, claimed that he, Prof. Ahwoi and other kingpins of the party, groomed a number of the young NDC communicators including Omane Boamah with the view of taming Rawlings, who gave President John Atta Mills of blessed memory a tough time governing the country with his scathing attacks.

“I have read excerpts of the Prof. Kwamena Ahwoi’s Book, “Working with Rawlings” that appear to suggest I was among a group of young politicians, who were purposely engaged by him and others to respond to and “talk back” at former President Rawlings for the latter’s attacks on the personality of the late President of Ghana, His Excellency John Evans Fiifi Atta Mills. Respectfully, I need to place on record that this claim is wholly and completely inaccurate and untrue. As a young man and politician with core convictions, I was never engaged nor could I have allowed myself to be used by anyone to talk back at former President Rawlings,” Dr. Omane Boamah explained in the statement issued on Thursday, August 5, 2020.

“The suggestion that my defense of the late President was part of a deliberate “strategy” by elders is irksome to me. It does not reflect my personality as a politician of conviction and not of convenience. For the record, I state emphatically and unequivocally that any claim that I was a recruited participant in any such grand agenda could only be the result of an inadvertent error in recollection and not founded on anything that remotely resembles the truth,” he added.

A former Deputy Communications Minister, Felix Kwakye Ofusu has also issued a similar disclaimer on the issue.

“While acknowledging that the media reports are at best an exaggeration of portions of a book authored by the highly respected Prof Kwamena Ahwoi, I wish to place on record that at no point have I been part of any plot, recruitment exercise or strategy to “talk back” at President Rawlings,” Kwakye Ofosu noted in a statement.

Below is the statement from Dr. Omane Boamah