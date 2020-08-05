A former Deputy Communications Minister, Felix Kwakye Ofusu says he wasn’t part of any supposed recruitment geared towards attacking the founder of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Jerry John Rawlings.

Kwakye Ofosu issued the disclaimer following claims made in a book authored by an NDC stalwart, Professor Kwamena Ahwoi titled “Working with Rawlings”.

Prof. Ahwoi, a former Local Government Minister had among other things claimed that he together with other NDC kingpins, groomed a number of the young NDC communicators including Kwakye Ofosu with the view of taming Rawlings, who gave President John Atta Mills of blessed memory a tough time governing the country with his scathing attacks.

According to Prof. Ahwoi, Rawlings criticisms affected Mills to the extent where he almost resigned as President of Ghana.

Although Kwakye Ofosu believes the media reports during the aftermath of the launch of the book had been overly exaggerated, he denied being part of any such recruitment.

Below is the disclaimer from Felix Kwakye Ofosu

I have become aware of media reports suggesting that I was recruited together with others to denigrate or attack President Jerry John Rawlings following his criticism of the late President John Evans Atta Mills of blessed memory.

While acknowledging that the media reports are at best an exaggeration of portions of a book authored by the highly respected Prof Kwamena Ahwoi,I wish to place on record that at no point have I been part of any plot, recruitment exercise or strategy to “talk back” at President Rawlings.

It is a matter of public knowledge that I and others have rallied in the past to correct misimpressions created about the late President Mills during his tenure. My contribution to any such effort was based purely on principle, conviction, and loyalty to the then President of Ghana and the leader of the NDC.

I have never required prompting or goading to speak about what I believe to be right or wrong.

All my contributions in the said matter were devoid of insults or aspersions as claimed by the media reports. It is worth noting that the book in question speaks about our resort to logic rather than insults.

Any claim therefore that there was a grand design to malign anyone for criticizing President Mills is inaccurate.

Felix Kwakye Ofosu

Former Deputy Communications Minister

5th August 2020