The big stories in this edition of Eyewitness News with Selorm Adonoo and Frema Adunyame are;
– Okada has come to stay; I’ll legalize it if I’m elected – Mahama
– Gabby Otchere-Darko sues NDC’s Bia East MP for defamation
– Ghana records 65 new COVID-19 cases in latest update
– 2020 Election: Preparations underway for NPP manifesto launch in Cape Coast
– Cost of infrastructure under Akufo-Addo higher than under Mahama – Sammy Gyamfi insists
– Ekumfi Chiefs confer chief of development and truth title on Nana Addo