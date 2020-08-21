The big stories in this edition of Eyewitness News with Selorm Adonoo and Frema Adunyame are;

– Okada has come to stay; I’ll legalize it if I’m elected – Mahama

– Gabby Otchere-Darko sues NDC’s Bia East MP for defamation

– Ghana records 65 new COVID-19 cases in latest update

– 2020 Election: Preparations underway for NPP manifesto launch in Cape Coast

– Cost of infrastructure under Akufo-Addo higher than under Mahama – Sammy Gyamfi insists

– Ekumfi Chiefs confer chief of development and truth title on Nana Addo