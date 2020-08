Sixty-five (65) new COVID-19 cases have been recorded in Ghana, increasing the country’s case count to 43,325.

The Ghana Health Service disclosed this in its latest update today, Friday, August 21, 2020.

This is the first time in two months the new cases had gone below 100.

The update indicated that four persons are currently in critical condition.

The total number of recoveries stands at 41,408.

261 persons have so far succumbed to the disease while active cases stand at 1,656.