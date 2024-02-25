The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has raised concerns over the prevailing harsh weather conditions.

In a press release, the GHS underscored the importance of public awareness, particularly among individuals with conditions like asthma and chronic respiratory issues.

The advisory urged such individuals to exercise caution in light of the compromised air quality and dusty environment, recommending the use of protective gear to shield against potential health risks.

Among the recommended precautions, the GHS emphasized the necessity to curtail outdoor activities, particularly for vulnerable demographics such as children and the elderly.

Additionally, the release suggested the adoption of face masks as a preventive measure to minimize exposure to dust. Staying well-hydrated was also highlighted, with a recommendation to consume ample water throughout the day.

The press release concluded with an assurance from the GHS, affirming its commitment to diligently identify and respond promptly to any potential outbreaks during the ongoing period of challenging weather conditions and beyond.

Below is the GHS’s full release.

February has been characterized by very harsh weather conditions of dryness and dust with a high Air Quality Index as reported by the Environmental Protection Agency.

The Ghana Meteorological Agency is also reporting of very hot conditions for the coming months of March and April. These adverse weather conditions predispose individuals to several ill health conditions including respiratory illness and meningitis.

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) appreciates that, persons with Asthma and other chronic respiratory conditions may suffer acute attack or may experience worsening of their conditions.

The increased dryness of the air may predispose persons and individuals to dehydration, especially among children and the elderly.

In the northern part of the country in particular, the dry and hot weather conditions can lead to increased risk of meningitis as evident with the reported cases of meningitis though there are no outbreaks in the country.

The GHS is therefore recommending the following to minimize the effect of the harsh weather conditions:

Limit outdoor activities especially for children and the elderly.

Wear face-masks to reduce exposure to the dust.

Stay hydrated by drinking a lot of water throughout the day.

People living with chronic respiratory conditions like asthma should continue to take their prescribed medications.

We urge the public to observe these recommendations during this period of harsh weather conditions and report to the nearest health facility when they have difficulty in breathing. It must be noted that, treatment is available for all these conditions including Meningitis and therefore persons with fever and neck stiffness should report immediately to the nearest health facility.

The GHS assures the public that it is working diligently to promptly identify and respond to any potential outbreaks during this period of harsh weather conditions and beyond.

Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x

No spams, just the stories that truly matter! #StayInformed #CitiNewsroom #CNRDigital