Peter Anthony Morgan, the lead singer of the Jamaican reggae band Morgan Heritage, a Grammy Award-winning group, has died.

He was 46, The Associated Press reported.

Mr. Morgan’s family confirmed his death in a statement on the band’s social media platforms. It did not give a cause of death and information about his survivors was not immediately available.

The statement described him as a husband, father, son and brother.

Mr. Morgan, known as “Peetah,” started Morgan Heritage with some of his siblings in 1994.

For some early albums, including “Protect Us Jah” (1997) and “Don’t Haffi Dread” (1999), Morgan Heritage worked with Bobby Digital, one of Jamaica’s most influential producers.

At the 2015 Grammys, the band’s album “Strictly Roots” won for Best Reggae Album of the year. Its album “Avrakedabra” was up for the same award two years later, but lost out to “Stony Hill” by Damian Marley, a son of Bob Marley.