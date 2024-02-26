The flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Mahama, has slammed the government over what he describes as the lack of development in the six new regions.

In his view, the six new regions established by the Akufo-Addo administration are merely symbolic entities without substantive development.

Speaking at a meeting with traditional authorities held at the Jakpa Palace, he solemnly vowed to prioritize the development of the newly created regions if elected.

“It is easy to create a region, but the region must have certain things to be a region, the six regions that were created, were created just in name. The things that must exist so when you enter the region you will know this is a region are still not there.

“I can assure you that not only for the Savannah region but all the six new when the NDC comes into power, the things that you need to be called a region, we will make sure that you have them.”

During his address, Mahama also highlighted his disappointment in the government’s decision to halt the Damomgo Water Project.

The former President underscored the importance of tangible development initiatives in these regions, emphasizing his unwavering commitment to fostering their progress if granted the opportunity to lead.

The ongoing “Building Ghana Tour” initiated by the NDC is designed to address public concerns and integrate them into the party’s manifesto for the upcoming election.