Ghanaian media personality and fashion icon Kofi Okyere Darko, popularly known as KOD, has paid tribute to late Jamaican reggae legend Peter Anthony Morgan.

Peter Anthony Morgan, who was the lead singer of legendary Jamaican band Morgan Heritage died on Sunday, February 25, 2024.

The news of the demise of the 46-year-old Grammy award-winner was confirmed in a statement on the band’s social media platforms. It did not give a cause of death and information about his survivors was not immediately available.

Following his sudden passing, tributes poured in from fans and celebrities around the world on British Broadcasting Corporation [BBC]

The CEO of Nineteen 57 Clothing, KOD was among those who honoured the legendary late Reggae singer.

In his tribute, KOD said, “I first heard of Morgan Heritage in 2001… I started playing their song on the Radio, Peter was an amazing person… very shy guy but whenever he went on stage he was imaginable..people come and go like the moon and the rain but our brother Peter will forever be in our hearts”

Listen to KOD’s tribute in the audio below