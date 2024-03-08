Multiple award-winning Ghanaian rapper Michael Owusu Addo better known as Sarkodie has spoken out about the problems with the country’s music royalty system.

He believes a well-organized system is key to ensuring artists get paid what they deserve.

Sarkodie made this proclamation during the panel discussion at the 3i Africa Summit Partners and Stakeholders Mixer held in Accra. The panel focused on exploring the convergence of the Creative Industry, Policy, and Fintech.

“The royalty system has been a major issue here in Ghana…But fixing it wouldn’t be that difficult. We just need to set up a proper system and collect the money that’s owed.”He said

Other influential figures from the creative industries joined Sarkodie on the panel, including KOD, Chief Moomen, and filmmaker Juliet Asante.